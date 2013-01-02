Jay-Z to Score The Great Gatsby, The Hobbit Reigns at Box Office, and More!

1. Jay-Z is lending his musical talents to the score of the upcoming adaptation of The Great Gatsby. [E! Online]

2. The Hobbit took the number one spot at the box office for the third week in a row, beating Les Misérables and Django Unchained. [WaPo]

3. Music to our ears: Britney Spears is hard at work on her new album. [MTV]

4. Start planning your year in movies with this handy lineup. [EW]

5. Aerie tapped Girls costume designer Jenn Rogien to be its style and fit expert. [WWD]

6. Ciaté founder Charlotte Knight's favorite manicure of 2012 was Adele's Louboutin polish. [The Cut]