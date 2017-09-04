Jay-Z Gets Thousands of People to Sing "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé

Even though Jay-Z had to work the day before Beyoncé's birthday, he made it up to her in a big way. Yesterday at the rapper's Made in America performance, he led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to his wife, who turns 36 today!

Jay-Z's performance in Philadelphia was packed, and concert-goers were more than happy to serenade Queen Bey, who looked especially stylish in a red Rockets tank, high-waisted jeans, platform boots, and a yellow coat. The "Drunk in Love" singer danced along in the crowd during her birthday song, clearly loving the shoutout from her husband.

Happy Birthday to @Beyonce. 🎈#TIDALxBMIA A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Jay Z led the crowd in a Happy Birthday sing-a-long for @Beyonce @miafest. #MadeInAmerica #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #Beyonce #JaYZ A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The "4:44" singer wasn't the only one who had sweet birthday wishes for Beyoncé, though. Her mom, Tina Knowles, was also at the music festival and posted a cute 'gram of her and her eldest daughter.

"36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could i be?" Knowles wrote in the caption.

Not a bad way to kick off your birthday celebrations, if you ask us!