Jay Z Cradling Beyoncé's Baby Bump Courtside Is the Cutest Thing Ever

We love seeing Jay Z with daughter Blue Ivy and it's clear he's ready to show love and affection to his new bundles of joy!

The rapper and wife Beyoncé often photographed sitting courtside at basketball games and that hasn't stopped during her second pregnancy.

On Sunday night at a Los Angeles Clippers game, the rap mogul had his hand on his wife's belly for the entire Staples Center to see.

AKM-GSI

Jay Z kept it casual in a printed cap worn backward, a T-shirt, denim, and white kicks, while the expectant mother went glam in a floral-embroidered blazer, fly shades, loads of statement-making jewelry, and a Modern Future handbag from the iconic Italian fashion house. Another #flawless look for Mrs. Knowles-Carter, who snacked on potato chips as she watched the Clippers face off against the ultimately victorious Utah Jazz.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty

And though her due date is coming fast and furious, that hasn't seemed to slow Beyoncé down. The couple was in attendance at Jessica Alba's Michael Jackson vs. Prince birthday party at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Friday night, as well as stopping by mother Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum on Saturday night.

As she's currently on the West Coast, we won't get our hopes up for seeing her at tonight's Met Gala. But we learned many years ago that when it comes to Beyoncé, anything is possible.