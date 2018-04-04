Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé Really in Love? Their Most Popular Duets on Apple Music Say It All

Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé really drunk in love?

It’s officially been 10 years since the couple exchanged vows in 2008, and since then, their worlds have been flipped upside down. Namely, they’ve welcomed three fabulous children—Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 9 months. Not to mention the fact that they've grown so successful everyone drops what they're doing when they drop albums like Lemonade and 4:44.

Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment

But has it been a fairytale? Like any romance, they’ve had their ups and downs, often times in the public eye. Most famously: Beyoncé’s sister Solange got into a fight with Jay-Z after the 2014 Met Gala, an event that sparked rumors of Jay’s infidelity that Beyoncé has even addressed in her music.

Most importantly, though, their connection has given us over a decade of chart-topping music we’ll never stop listening to. Their first professional collaboration? Beyoncé’s 2003 “Crazy in Love,” which later led to hits like “Drunk in Love,” “Family Feud” and “Upgrade U.”

In honor of their 10-year anniversary, Apple Music curated a badass list of 13 songs that say everything about not just their collaborations, but their love. Listen to them here:

In addition, Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio is counting down their 15 most popular duets on the streaming service. Listen to them below:

