JAY-Z Teases His 4:44 Album with Provacative "Kill Jay Z" Commercial

JAY-Z just served up another mysterious glimpse of his highly-anticipated new album, 4:44.

The 23-second, black-and-white commercial from Sprint and Tidal, titled "Kill Jay Z," features a young black man who appears to be running for his life as sirens blare in the background. Viewers can't help but miss the words written in white on his black T-shirt that read, "Stay Black."

While the provocative title is presumed to be an allusion to the rapper's reconciliation with the hyphen in his name, the underlying social issues shown in the short clip are likely not a coincidence.

4:44, which is widely believed to be a visual album, is set to drop this Friday, June 30, exclusively to Tidal and Sprint customers. Hova, who recently welcomed twins with his wife, Beyoncé (you may have heard of her), is an owner of the subscription streaming service. 4:44 is the Grammy-winning rapper's 13th studio album.

Watch the"Kill Jay Z" video above.