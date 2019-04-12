Jay Cutler Had To Suck Out Kristin Cavallari's Clogged Breast Ducts

This week's episode of Very Cavallari is set to be a very special one. Not because of any sort of emotional awakening or amazing event, but because Kristin Cavallari shares a story with her pals that involves her breasts, her husband, and the life-saving suction his lips provide. In a new clip shared by E!, Cavallari and her BFFs are sharing stories and instead of just talking about something sweet like an anniversary, Cavallari just starts talking about her clogged milk ducts and what she had to do to relieve the pain.

Technically, Cavallari was suffering from lactation mastitis, which involves inflamed breast tissues and can lead to an infection. It can be caused by bacteria entering the breast or by a clogged milk duct, which was the case for Cavallari.

"I had, like, major clogged ducts," Cavallari said to her friends during their trip to Cabo San Lucas. "Jay had to get them out for me. Sucking harder than he’s ever sucked. And you know what? Saved my life."

Mayo Clinic notes that there are other, less suction-adjacent ways to handle a case of mastitis. Antibiotics, continued breastfeeding, pain relievers, and adjustments to breastfeeding techniques are just a few of the site's recommendations. Cavallari didn't say when this happened, but there's been plenty of opportunities. She shares three children with Culter: sons Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Camden Jack, 6; and daughter Saylor James, 3.

Cavallari's just the latest celeb to open up about struggles with mastitis. In fact, she's not even the only Kristin. Kristen Bell described a similar situation when she appeared on the podcast Momsplaining. During her third bout of mastitis, she enlisted her husband, Dax Shepard, to suck.

"I said to my husband, 'I'm going to need you to suck this out. We can talk about it, we can be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and do it,'" she explained. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting it into this cup. And I've never been more in love."