Get Ready to Be Terrified of the Water Again: Jaws Is Back for Its 40th Anniversary

Sink your teeth into this: To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic film Jaws, Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies, and Universal Pictures will rerelease the film on June 21 in 500 theaters nationwide, according to Variety.

Directed by then-relative newcomer Steven Speilberg in 1975, the terrifying adaptation of Peter Benchley's thrilling novel changed how we looked at sharks and summer movies forever. "Jaws is a classic thriller enjoyed by generations and it is ready for a comeback," says Fathom Events vice president of programming Kymberli Frueh-Owens. "Movie buffs will love seeing their favorite killer shark larger than life on the big screen. No risk of shark bite!"

RELATED: Will There Be A Gilmore Girls Movie?

Despite a very challenging shoot on Martha's Vineyard (Speilberg was hoping he would be fired), the film was an instant hit at the box office, staying at number one for 14 weekends in a row and breaking multiple box-office records.

Tickets for Jaws go on sale today at fathomevents.com and participating theaters. We have a feeling, "You're going to need a bigger boat," may be the comeback line of the summer.

RELATED: 8 Iconic Cocktails Made Famous By Hollywood