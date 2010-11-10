Jason Wu Launching a Bridal Line

Designer Jason Wu—yes, he who created Michelle Obama’s famous one-shoulder inaugural gown—is designing a bridal line exclusively for Net-a-Porter.com. “The capsule collection includes wonderful options for a bride, but also has a relaxed attitude with pieces that can be worn to other occasions,” Wu said. The five looks, which Wu describes as youthful, come in a range of lengths and styles including cascading ivory tulle and an above-the-knee feather skirt. Prices range from $995 to $5475, and the collection debuts in January exclusively at Net-a-Porter. Check out the gallery below to see the complete collection!