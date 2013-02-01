Jason Wu to Launch Lancome Collection: In Stores This Fall

Following in the footsteps of Alber Ebaz and Chris Benz, Jason Wu is teaming up with Lancôme to create a line of beauty products. "What was so intriguing about partnering with Lancôme, beyond the quality and luxury of their products, is the notion that the brand doesn't impose a model of beauty but rather invites women to embrace themselves,” Wu said in a statement. And the designer, who recently dressed First Lady Michelle Obama for the Presidential Inauguration, understands this beauty philosophy well. “This is the embodiment of a truly sexy, modern and confident woman," he continued. "Much like the women I design for." The beauty line will arrive in stores in September.

Plus, see all of the stars who love Jason Wu!

MORE:• Karlie Kloss Reveals Jason Wu’s Talent• See Stephanie Seymour's Jason Wu Ads• Michelle Obama Wears Jason Wu