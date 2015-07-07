Jason Wu's Fall Latest Beauty Products Are Makeup Bag Must-Haves

Rarely does the claim "one-size-fits-all" stand when it comes to our wardrobe, but with his latest collection for Lancôme, Jason Wu is making sure the statement holds true with our makeup. With a color scheme as chic as the one he sent down his Fall 2015 runway, the designer's third collaboration with the beauty brand incorporates his trademark flair into classic shades that work on just about everyone. "As a designer, I believe that good style begins with the fundamentals," Wu says. "Since every woman should have a bold and a nude lip in her makeup bag, that's where we started."

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Lancome's Miracle Cushion Foundation

We're obsessed with the sophisticated packaging, which serves as a teaser to gorgeous tones housed inside, while giving a slight nod to the minimalist aesthetic so public in Paris. But that doesn't mean he's excluding the trends over here in the U.S.—hence, the contouring powder and blush at the very center of his palette. "The overall collection was cultivated to enable women to embrace their own personal beauty with universal classics," he adds. Shop the collection, priced at $60 for the palette and $30 each for the lipsticks, right now at lancome-usa.com.

PHOTOS: How to Lighten Up Your Beauty Routine for the Summer