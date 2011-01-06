Jason Wu on Dressing Natalie Portman

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 06, 2011

Natalie Portman wowed last night in her first public appearance since the announcement of her engagement and pregnancy. The Black Swan star wore a lovely loose dress by Jason Wu as she took to the stage to present an award at the People's Choice Awards. The designer, whose celebrity fans also include Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon and Michelle Williams, created the violet and teal dress for his pre-fall 2011 collection. "I loved the softness and femininity of the silk chiffon tiered dress on Natalie," Wu told InStyle after the ceremony. "She looked effortlessly chic." Agreed!

