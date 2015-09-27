Check Out Birthday Boy Jason Wu's 21 Best Off-Duty Selfies

Happy birthday, Jason Wu! The celebrated fashion designer, known the world over for creating Michelle Obama's inauguration gowns (both of them!), turns 33 today.

Wu, a Taiwanese-born Canadian based in New York, isn't just a favorite of the First Lady; his work is popular among the Hollywood set and he personally counts celebrities like Diane Kruger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon among his fans.

For a young boy who started off designing toys before moving onto sewing clothing for dolls and, eventually, women, Wu has come a long way. Currently, he still maintains his own label while also heading up Hugo Boss womenswear as its Artistic Director.

We can't wait to see more of Wu's sophisticated offerings in the seasons to come. In the meantime, celebrate the talented designer's special day with fun off-duty Instagram snaps taken with his coterie of leggy model and actress friends, starting with the one above:

