Check Out Birthday Boy Jason Wu's 21 Best Off-Duty Selfies

Happy birthday, Jason Wu! The celebrated fashion designer, known the world over for creating Michelle Obama's inauguration gowns (both of them!), turns 33 today.
Wu, a Taiwanese-born Canadian based in New York, isn't just a favorite of the First Lady; his work is popular among the Hollywood set and he personally counts celebrities like Diane Kruger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon among his fans.
For a young boy who started off designing toys before moving onto sewing clothing for dolls and, eventually, women, Wu has come a long way. Currently, he still maintains his own label while also heading up Hugo Boss womenswear as its Artistic Director.
