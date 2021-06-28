Jason Sudeikis Made Things Official With His New Girlfriend Keeley Hazell
Not to be confused with Ted Lasso's Keeley Jones.
After rumors that Jason Sudeikis was casually dating his Ted Lasso co-star Keely Hazell surfaced back in February, the two seemed to confirm their romance with a walk in New York City. Sources close to the pair told People (which also has the photographic evidence) that the two had been casually dating, but are taking things more seriously now. Hazell plays Bex on the Apple TV+ series, though viewers might be confused since the cult-favorite show features another character named Keely Jones, a model-slash-WAG played by Juno Temple.
Sunday's walk was the first time that Sudeikis and Hazell have been seen together. The two soaked up the sun while Sudeikis wore a sweatshirt and Leonardo DiCaprio-approved flat cap. Hazell wore a breezy eyelet top and the couple held hands as they walked along the waterfront.
The two "knew each other from many years ago," an additional source told People back in February. Hazell appeared in 2014's Horrible Bosses 2, which had her portraying Chris Pine's assistant, who didn't even get named in the script and is simply listed as "Rex's Assistant" on the actor's IMDb page.
Sudeikis separated from fiancé Olivia Wilde in 2020 and sources noted that the two actually split "at the beginning of 2020." Since the breakup, which saw Wilde romantically connected to Harry Styles, she and Sudeikis transitioned into a co-parenting routine for their children, Otis and Daisy.
"The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," a source said.
Styles stars in Wilde's upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling and sources note that the two "seem very serious," and that that they're very happy together.