See Jason Sudeikis's Cutest Moments with Olivia Wilde on His 42nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Jason Sudeikis! The former Saturday Night Live star turns 42 today and he has a lot of reasons to celebrate: He's engaged to equally witty fiancée, Olivia Wilde, with whom he has two kids, 3-year-old son Otis and 11-month-old daughter Daisy.

The duo have been a match made in Hollywood heaven since 2011, and they haven't stopped gushing over one another since their 2013 engagement. In celebration of the leading man's 42nd birthday, take a look for yourself in our gallery of their cutest couple photos.

The couple dressed up for the 2017 Tony Awards in N.Y.C. Wilde dazzled in a plunging red dress while Sudeikis suited up in a tux. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last year, the Mother's Day actor told InStyle that having Wilde as a partner is the parenting moment he's most proud of. "When I look at Olivia and the way that she pulls off all these things, it’s going to be easy for [Otis] to grow up in a house of love and respect because I feel that way about his mom," he said. "It really is. I think that that’s … probably what I’m most proud of."

As for Wilde, she's echoed his sentiments in the past, adding she is confident they won't become just another Hollywood saga. "There are spikes and dips and plateaus in this business. I've seen couples fall apart through it, and it is heartbreaking," Wilde said.

"You wonder what will happen—will he love me if I'm not as successful? Will jealousy kill us? I know there will be times when Jason is working more than I am, but I'm actually excited by that. I'm excited by what he will become, what depth he has."

These two certainly seem head over heels in love. Happy birthday, Jason!