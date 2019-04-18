Jason Momoa Doesn't Have a Beard Anymore

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Momoa's beard is no longer. After seven years of wearing his signature scruff (yes, actually), Momoa has made arguably his biggest hair change to date and parted ways with his facial hair.

The actor posted the update on Instagram, along with a video that documents him buzzing off the entire beard. Oh yes, this wasn't just a trim, and as you can imagine, some of his fans were devastated by the chop.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA. New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change," he captioned the video.

But Momoa wasn't just buzzing off his facial hair because he wanted a new look. The video was actually an opportunity for the actor to discuss making a change for the health of the planet and to promote a new range of aluminum canned water, which according to Momoa's video is 100 percent recyclable.

"Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. Water in cans, not plastic," he continued in the caption.

According to Momoa, the cans in this new range, which he tagged as Ball Corporation, will be repurposed and reused after 60 days after recycling.

Be sure to follow Momoa for more on his new project. We have a feeling there will be more videos, and just maybe, another major haircut.