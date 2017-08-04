Jason Momoa Got the Ultimate Birthday Surprise from His Wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa got the surprise of his life on Thursday.

The actor expected to mark his 38th birthday on set in Australia with the rest of the Aquaman cast, but the moon of his life (wife, Lisa Bonet) had some other ideas. Bonet, 49, and the couple's two children, Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8, shocked the Game of Thrones star by traveling half-way around the world to celebrate with their leading man in person.

"I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date," Momoa wrote alongside a photo of himself and his family surrounded by a group of Hawaiian warriors.

"I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring," the Hawaiian-born hunk continued. "It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j mahalo @jasinboland"

Momoa makes his debut as Aquaman in Justice League, which storms theaters on Nov. 17. His standalone film, Aquaman, is set for a 2018 premiere.