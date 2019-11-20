Jason Momoa Helped Emilia Clarke Through Her Game of Thrones Nude Scenes

For a decade, Emilia Clarke had to endure fire, dragons, hostile takeovers, and a lot of nude scenes during her tenure as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. However, many people don't know that the role that she's most well-known for was only her second time on an actual set, so all of the things she had to do for the role, nudity included, were new to her. Thankfully, as she explained during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, co-star Jason Momoa helped her out and made her feel as comfortable as he could.

"Going into doing it, I was in such another world of like, I'm floating through this first season. I have no idea what I’m doing. I have no idea what any of this is, I have never been on a film set like this before" she told Shepard. "I've been on a film set twice before then, and now I'm on a film set completely naked and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me."

It wasn't easy for Clarke, but she added that her fictional husband, Khal Drogo, made those scenes more bearable. She even described working with certified Good Guy Momoa as "wonderful."

"It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful," she said. "Because he was like, 'No, sweetie, this isn't OK.' And I was like 'Oh.'"

What wasn't OK was Clarke feeling like she was pressured to do nude scenes. She told Shepard that she actually had arguments on set over them because of the production team told her that she was letting GoT fans down by not getting naked on camera.

"I have had fights on set before when I am like, 'No, sheet stays up,'" she said. "And they are like, 'You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'Fuck you.'"

Entertainment Weekly notes that Clarke didn't have any nude scenes on the show between seasons 3 and 6. Thanks to computer manipulation, she didn't have to. The fact that she could make her own decisions about going nude empowered her, she explained.

"Taking off my clothes is not the easiest thing, but with the magic of the effects, I don't have to do a season 1 and go on a cliff and do it," she told EW. "I'm in control of it."

And as for nudity in general, she applauded GoT for being equal-opportunity about it, showing both men and women.

Clarke re-enacted one of the most memorable moments in an interview with Elle: "'Take off your clothes,'" she said. She went on to say that she thanked the show's creators, telling them that it was a scene that she'd been wanting to film for a long time. "It's brilliant. I actually went up to [co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!'"