Here's Jason Momoa in a Tank Top at the Golden Globes
You're welcome.
Between the acceptance speeches and what seemed like an industry-wide roast from host Ricky Gervais, Jason Momoa decided that he'd shed his jacket and give viewers something they didn't know they needed: an official Golden Globes thirst trap. Twitter users noticed that the Game of Thrones alum, certified cool dad, and best co-star ever took his velvet jacket off to reveal that he was just wearing a tank top (and piles and piles of turquoise jewelry) underneath.
Some viewers thought that maybe Momoa just went completely care-free.
Others (OK, lots of people) were just enjoying the view.
And what says vegan menu more than a guy wearing a tank top and tons of jewelry with his long hair?
An eagle-eyed viewer noticed that Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, was actually wearing his jacket, so cue the awws right now.
As if you needed one more reason to love him, add "perfect gentleman" to the list.