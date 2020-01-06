Here's Jason Momoa in a Tank Top at the Golden Globes

Between the acceptance speeches and what seemed like an industry-wide roast from host Ricky Gervais, Jason Momoa decided that he'd shed his jacket and give viewers something they didn't know they needed: an official Golden Globes thirst trap. Twitter users noticed that the Game of Thrones alum, certified cool dad, and best co-star ever took his velvet jacket off to reveal that he was just wearing a tank top (and piles and piles of turquoise jewelry) underneath.

My sexual orientation is Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/h0wwCl47Oa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

Some viewers thought that maybe Momoa just went completely care-free.

Aquaman Jason Momoa give no fucks. The sleeves are off!!! #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/kzUkNKmUsc — Lee M. Kociski (@leescratchdisco) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa just found a way to jump the shark at the Globes pic.twitter.com/KmoQJI4dCH — Lisa Goldberg (@lisagoldbergpr) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa is dressed in his finest for the #GoldenGlobes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AYyvyE9rng — Kristen Z (@ZimbardiK1) January 6, 2020

Others (OK, lots of people) were just enjoying the view.

JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I'M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQvdlnLyH8 — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

This is giving me so many ideas... Jason Momoa #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YWbkuJPjvb — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa decided he’d rather go to the gun show. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/exCkstBwbh — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) January 6, 2020

And what says vegan menu more than a guy wearing a tank top and tons of jewelry with his long hair?

Jason Momoa is dressed exactly right for a party serving beet soup and mushroom “scallops.” #GoldenGlobes 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ggls9udias — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 6, 2020

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed that Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, was actually wearing his jacket, so cue the awws right now.

Lisa bonet is wearing his jacket!! I think he gave it to her😭😭 Jason Momoa is the best I love him ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/gHDuGMchTJ — Saphira🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🇹🇹🇩🇲 (@officialsaphira) January 6, 2020

As if you needed one more reason to love him, add "perfect gentleman" to the list.