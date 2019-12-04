Jason Momoa Apologized For Calling Out Chris Pratt's Water Bottle Faux Pas

Jason Momoa just publicly apologized to fellow actor Chris Pratt after calling him out for drinking from a plastic water bottle.

Sound confusing? It's a bit of an odd situation. See, Chris Pratt first took to Instagram with a photo of himself post-workout on Tuesday (December 3).

The sponsored post was all about showing off workout equipment he presumably got from Amazon, and Chris is living it up in a truly thirst-trappy pose, as he does. How else are you going to get people interested in workout machines from Amazon?

"You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance... well, turns out I'm teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020. #FoundItOnAmazon #Amazon #Ad http://http://www.amazon.com/chrispratt ," read Chris's caption.

There's one thing about the photo, however, that Jason Momoa zeroed in on: Chris is stopping water from a single-use plastic bottle.

Once Jason saw that bottle, he couldn't help but leave a comment on the Instagram post that read "Bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on." Momoa, being Aquaman and all, would know a thing or two about what's bad for the environment, especially plastics and water.

Soon after Jason left that comment, however, the tables began to turn. People weren't too pleased with the actor's public callout, and the tables soon turned, prompting him to make a public apology by way of Instagram.

"BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do," Jason shared in a separate post. "I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s," Jason wrote. Pretty thorough apology!

As of yet, Chris hasn't responded to either the initial comment or the follow-up apology. It's possible he never even saw the message or thought anything of it. We'll be looking forward to whatever he comes back with, though one has to wonder if it was Amazon's call to have him sipping from a plastic water bottle to begin with.