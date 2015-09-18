How Jason Derulo Is Training for His Shirtless Music Video with Jennifer Lopez

If you like what you see above, then you'll love Jason Derulo's new music video. When we first heard the news that the 25-year-old singer is drumming up an epic visual treatment for his song "Try Me" with Jennifer Lopez, our imagination ran wild. And even though he's keeping mum on a lot the details, at DuJour magazine's Fashion Week party at Avenue in N.Y.C. Wednesday, he divulged that it will involve a lot of scantily clad moments—and that he's been sculpting his body accordingly.

"I'm really obsessed with working out these days," he told InStyle. "Now we're kicking it into high gear, so I'm doing two-a-days: a strength workout in the morning and then cardio at night. My cardio will be anything from just playing basketball to doing Insanity workout tapes or going on a simple sprint a bunch of times." The intense regimen begs the question: Why all the prep? "It's definitely going to be a sexy video with tons of dancing," he added. "There are a lot of shirtless moments." We're anticipating copious streams.

RELATED: Song I Have on Repeat: "Want to Want Me" by Jason Derulo