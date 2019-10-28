Gilmore Girls Star Jared Padalecki Was Reportedly Arrested for Assault and Public Intoxication

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Supernatural and Gilmore Girls star Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested this weekend in Austin, Tex. for assault and public intoxication.

TMZ reported that the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody outside Stereotype, an Austin bar he frequents, after allegedly punching a bartender and manager. The outlet reports that he's currently facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

A video obtained by TMZ appears to show Padalecki in an altercation with an unknown man on the sidewalk. In a second clip, he appears to be speaking to officers while leaning on the hood of a car, and in a third, someone (apparently the actor) is taken into a police car.

TMZ reports that Padalecki’s bond is set at $15,000, and it’s unclear whether or not he has been bailed out.

In 2018, he promoted the venue on Instagram and made an appearance at its opening.

At the Sterotype grand opening and I just got a pic with @jarpad and I’m #fangirling so bad but honestly he was the sweetest guy ever 😊 so worth the drive from San Antonio 😊 pic.twitter.com/Hp863GMUxl — LJ (@Mylifewithdeb) September 21, 2018

RELATED: The Gilmore Girls Revival Cast Keeps Getting Better—Find Out Who Else Is Returning

Padalecki co-owns another bar in Austin called Sac Jac Saloon, but his exact connection is to Stereotype is unclear.