Gilmore Girls Star Jared Padalecki Was Reportedly Arrested for Assault and Public Intoxication

The actor was taken into custody in Austin, Texas.

By Kimberly Truong
Oct 28, 2019 @ 11:45 am
Supernatural and Gilmore Girls star Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested this weekend in Austin, Tex. for assault and public intoxication.

TMZ reported that the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody outside Stereotype, an Austin bar he frequents, after allegedly punching a bartender and manager. The outlet reports that he's currently facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. 

A video obtained by TMZ appears to show Padalecki in an altercation with an unknown man on the sidewalk. In a second clip, he appears to be speaking to officers while leaning on the hood of a car, and in a third, someone (apparently the actor) is taken into a police car. 

TMZ reports that Padalecki’s bond is set at $15,000, and it’s unclear whether or not he has been bailed out. 

In 2018, he promoted the venue on Instagram and made an appearance at its opening.

Padalecki co-owns another bar in Austin called Sac Jac Saloon, but his exact connection is to Stereotype is unclear.

