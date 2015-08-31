Jared Leto Trades His Green Hair for Pink at the 2015 Video Music Awards 

Jared Leto had us all seriously convinced he was the actual Joker upon recently sporting a chilling green 'do for his new role in the highly anticipated Suicide Squad film (out in theaters next August). That said, we weren't surprised to see the Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist grace the 2015 Video Music Awards stage accompanied by a whole new look. Leto wooed the lively audience during The Weeknd introduction with hot pink, slicked-back locks—a style that leaves behind way less creepy vibes than his previous joker-mode. He kick-started the year with a sexy man bun at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and later proceeded with a drastic hair chop. Now two bold, wild hair colors in row? We're eager to see what the star will do next.

