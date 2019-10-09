Jared Leto Lost His Met Gala Head Clutch

When Jared Leto arrived at the Met Gala this year, he had a one-of-a-kind accessory: a clutch modeled after his own head. Gucci showed the look during Fashion Week back in February, but Leto was the first celebrity to get his visage rendered into an evening bag, complete with his signature flowing locks and steely blue eyes. Well, that bag has gone missing, he explains, and we're guessing it'll be tough for whoever has it to wear it without drawing attention to themselves.

In a new interview with GQ, Leto explained that he managed to misplace the accessory. Or, worse yet, someone actually stole it.

"Honestly, I have no idea," Leto said. "I think someone may have stolen it." He added that there are no hard feelings, but if whoever did end up taking it would "bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers," he'd really appreciate it.

People adds that Leto collaborated on his entire look for the Met Gala, not just the head clutch, which Gucci made in collaboration with Italian special effects firm Makinarium. If you're interested in one of your own (with your own likeness, not Leto's), it'll cost you about €10,000 — roughly $11,368. At this year's gala, Leto wore head-to-toe Gucci, featuring a long-sleeved red gown accented with crystals draped over his chest and shoulders, looking like a Renaissance painting through the lens of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. Leto carried the clutch in his hand, clutching it in the crook of his arm for a few photos and raising it over his head for others.

The theme was camp, which Michele says was one of the most beautiful words he could think of.

"This is a very important moment because we will collaborate on the creation of this fantastic exhibition that has a DNA that is related to my work, working to the expression of human nature ... Camp is a beautiful word,” Michele told Vogue.

While we can't guarantee that the person who's got the head will ever return it to their nearest Gucci outpost, we can say that they've got a very interesting conversation piece on their hands.