Jared Leto Gets His Beard Trimmed, Courtesy of Jimmy Fallon

At least he left those luxurious locks alone! During Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon suggested that his guest, actor-rocker Jared Leto could stand to have his beard trimmed.

Heck, even Leto himself agreed the beard—which he has been growing since the Oscars—might need some cleaning up. "I have been asked to do some resurrections lately," the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman joked. But rather than send the award-winning star to a barber, Fallon offered to do the job himself.

While Leto was a little nervous to have Fallon holding the clippers (the talk show host freely admitted he'd never done this before), he was ultimately a good sport and went through with the impromptu trim. But never fear, fans of Leto's bodacious facial hair, even audience members agreed that he was "Looking good!" after being groomed.

Watch the moment here:

