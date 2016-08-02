Watch Jared Leto Cuddle with Adorable Golden Retriever Puppies

Jared Leto may play one of the creepiest characters ever, The Joker, in this summer's Suicide Squad, but he still loves to cuddle puppies. The actor showed his softer side during Pup Quiz on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The game is simple: Players answer animal-themed questions and if they get one right, they get to hold an adorable Golden Retriever puppy. If they get it wrong, their opponent gets to hold a puppy. No matter what happens, it's a very adorable game. Lucky for Leto, the game started off in his favor with a simple first question: What breed is Snoopy from Peanuts? He correctly answered "beagle," and got to hold a fluffy young pup (that caused the actor to resort to baby babble).

Fallon's question wasn't quite as easy—"Which of these crustaceans is known for its brightly colored striped shell?"—and he missed out on his first dog. But during Double Puppardy, Leto didn't know that zebras are actually black with white stripes rather than white with black strips and so the host got to hold two puppies of his own.

Things then really started to pick up for Fallon. He got his next question right, earning him two more puppies, and for the Final Puppardy round question of "How many flowers bees need to produce 1 pound of honey?" he hadgot the closer answer. Even though Fallon technically won, Leto looked pretty happy with his puppy therapy session.

RELATED: Drake and Jared Leto Face Off Playing "Never Have I Ever" with Ellen

Watch Jared Leto cuddle with the pups in the video at top.