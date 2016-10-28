January Jones Wants to Be in a Relationship with Both Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

January Jones just became the most relatable woman in America, and not because of her hilarious bath-time selfies. The Last Man on Earth star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden (as well as Andrew Garfield and LL Cool J) on Thursday night, and she dished up some realness as to what relationship she would like to join in as part of a “throuple.” That’s a three-person couple, for all not familiar with the term.

“Well, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson. They could just adopt me. It doesn’t have to be, like, weird,” Jones said. “But if it was going to be like a romantic throuple: I would say, like, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. I wouldn’t know who to choose,” she said, saying what everyone was thinking.

“I don’t think I could stand the pressure of being in a throuple with Ryan Gosling,” Corden responded.

“I could,” Jones deadpanned, and she wasn’t the only one. “I could too,” Garfield said. “Would you be comfortable naked next to Ryan Gosling?” the host asked him.

“I don’t know about comfortable, but it’s an opportunity you can’t pass up,” he joked.

We’ve never loved these two more. Watch the epic interview at top.