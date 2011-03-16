January Jones Inspires Versace Eyewear Collection

Versace has eyes for January Jones! After featuring the Mad Men actress in its sexy almost-nude spring accessories campaign, the label decided to name a new collection of eyewear after her for the spring lineup. The January J collection, as it is called, includes two sunglasses frames and one optical style, each with metal detailing on the temples in the image of Medusa. "Versace is an iconic brand that has always represented women in the most flattering way," Jones said in a statement. "Its appeal to me is that they make women look and feel sexy, classic, timeless." The January J collection hits stores in April. Click through to preview all of the styles now!