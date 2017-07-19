Predictably, January Jones Has Sicker Beach Style Than Anyone 

January Jones has 22 hours to relax, and she's going to do it in style. On Tuesday, the Mad Men stunner flopped down on a lounge chair, and announced to fans that she's on a very brief "mommacation."

Wait, mommacation ... is this the new babymoon? Judging by the two emojis Ms. Jones selected—the smiley face wearing sunglasses, along with the little snoozing dude—the trip involves equal parts sunbathing and sleeping. And, based on Jones's attire, the dress code is beach elegance.

Or, use that name for your next cheesy themed cocktail. Whatever.

The point is: the mom to Xander, 5, looked perfectly polished even as she kicked back by the pool. She wore a wrap-style, seersucker suit by Lisa Marie Fernandez ($445; lisamariefernandez.com), a simple gold necklace by Fondrae, and oversize pink sunglasses.

22hr mommacation! 😴😎 A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Alas, Jones didn't tag her location. But wherever she is, it looks sunny and gorgeous. We hope she enjoys the heck out of her #mommstay.