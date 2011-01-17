January Jones' Golden Globes Dress: The Original Color

Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 17, 2011 @ 10:04 am

January Jones, the face of Versace this season, chose a red gown with a plunging neckline by the label for her Golden Globes appearance. “I had seen the dress at the runway show in another color and I got it in red,” the Mad Men star said of her look, which featured fringe strands from top to bottom. So what was the original hue for this gown? An eye-popping cyan blue, first spotted at the brand's spring 2011 runway show (shown).

See the Full Golden Globes Red Carpet!The Best Hair and MakeupJanuary Jones Shows Skin for Versace

