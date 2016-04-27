January Jones Explains Why She Loves Face Masks and Isn’t the Biggest Fan of Working Out

We love it when a starlet keeps it #real, and January Jones always evokes a down to earth energy when dishing on maintaining her glow. First things first: Hitting the gym is not her thing. “I’m going to be very honest about this answer, which is I have never exercised in my life,” she admitted to InStyle Tuesday night in L.A. at a dinner in celebration of all things Roger Vivier. “I don’t like exercising. My dad was a trainer, so it was like a way for punishment.”

So then how does she manage to look so svelte? “Recently, in January, I started doing Cardio Barre and I’ve been loving it. And the only complaints I have is that I’ve gained weight, but it’s fine. I feel better. I feel stronger. It’s muscle, obviously. I gained weight, but I feel tighter and more energetic, and exercising is legit,” she said, adding, “The only other time I consistently exercised was when I did prenatal yoga.”

She does have one tip for ramping up your yearning to sweat it out. “I think going with friends really motivates—you motivate each other to go. I’m so uncoordinated, but it’s fun.” Speaking of fun, Jones also prefers a light-hearted alternative to beauty treatments to keep her skin hydrated and wrinkle-free. In fact, the former Mad Men star took to Instagram last week to reveal that her go-to, at-home favorites include Skyn Iceland’s Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels ($35; skyniceland.com).

“They’re not like Bioré strips, nothing against Bioré,” she laughingly told us. “The one on my forehead and my smile lines was Skyn Iceland, and then the under-eye ones were like a collagen patch. I don’t know if any of this stuff works, but it makes me feel like I’m treating myself when I have 20 minutes to look ridiculous, and I’m about that.” And we are, too.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler