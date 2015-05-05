January Jones Celebrates the End of Mad Men by Soaking Up the Sun in a Striped Bikini

Now this is the right way to celebrate the end of an era. January Jones was spotted soaking up the sun wearing a bold two-piece swimsuit in Hawaii this week, ahead of the series finale of her hit AMC show, Mad Men, which airs its final epsiode on May 17.

The actress took to the waves during her tropical vacation to do some paddleboarding with her mom and 3-year-old son, Xander—and Jones seemed to be having tons of fun in the sun. To hit the sand, the Mad Men star donned a red-and-white striped bandeau top with high-waisted polka-dot print bottoms. She topped off her bikini with a wide brim hat, Wayfarer sunnies, and a pair of surf shorts. Her glow has us wanting to hit the beach, stat.

