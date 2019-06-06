January Jones Got the Bob Haircut You Want

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

January Jones, like you, has been debating getting a bob for months. After sending her stylist Bridget Brager a ton of inspiration pictures, the actress finally just went for it and cut off all of her hair.

Brager shared the star's new look on Instagram. "Welp, we finally did it! @januaryjones has sent me #bluntbob hair inspiration pics for months!! We’ve been waiting for her (old) bangs to grow long enough to give that perfect blunt bob, middle part look. Patience," she captioned the post.

Jones's bob has a total '90s vibe. The cut is blunt, hits right below the chin, and styled sleek and straight with a center part. Further in the caption, Brager explains how she achieved the star's look, saying she took weight out of Jones's hair without adding layers so that her bob would have movement.

Brager also confirms what you've probably heard about the bob: The cut can work on everyone. "There is a bob style haircut for every women — every hair type and face shape. If you have been teetering to make a big hair move, fear not. Go get it! Make sure you bring inspiration pictures and thoroughly talk it out with your stylist. Get what you want!," she wrote.

Judging by Jones's Instagram feed, she's into her bob. In the days following her big cut, she's been showing it off:

Thanks to Jones's blunt bob, consider your haircut research complete. Now go make that hair appointment.