January 2013 TV Premiere Schedule: Find Out When Your Shows Come Back!

If you’re pining away waiting for your favorite TV shows to come back from hiatus, you won’t have to wait much longer! January is filled with all-new episodes of our favorite shows like the juicy historical drama Downton Abbey, the edgy and hilarious HBO hit Girls, everyone’s favorite guilty-pleasure, The Bachelor, and more. Plus, new shows like The Carrie Diaries premiere this month. Scroll down to see all of the shows returning in January, and be sure to set your DVRS—it’s a busy month!

SundayDownton Abbey: January 6 at 9/8c on PBSOnce Upon a Time: January 6 at 8/7c on ABCRevenge: January 6 at 9/8c on ABCGirls: January 13 at 9/8c on HBO

MondayThe Bachelor: January 7 at 8/7c on ABCThe Carrie Diaries: January 14 at 8/7 on The CWThe Following: January 21 at 9/8c on FOXDallas: January 28 at 9/8c on TNT

TuesdayNew Girl: January 8 at 9/8c on FOXThe Mindy Project: January 8 at 9:30/8:30c on FOXPretty Little Liars: January 8 at 8/7c on ABC FamilyThe New Normal: January 8 at 9:30/8:30c on NBCHart of Dixie: January 15 at 8/7c on The CW

WednesdayNashville: January 9 at 10/9c on ABCThe Americans: January 30 at 10/9c on FXAmerican Idol: January 16 at 8/7c on FOXArrow: January 16 at 8/7on The CW

ThursdayThe Vampire Diaries: January 7 at 8/7c on The CW1600 Penn: January 10 at 9:30/8:30c on NBCScandal: January 10 at 10/9c on ABCProject Runway: Teams Edition: January 24 at 9/8c on LifetimeGlee: January 24 at 9/8c on FOX

Plus, learn more about the Downton Abbey cast!

