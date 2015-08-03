Mad Men's Costume Designer Teams Up with Black Halo for a Stunning Collaboration 

Hollywood starlets and stylish locals beat the Los Angeles traffic and gathered inside Bar Mateo for post-work cocktails and a light round of hors d'oeuvres last Thursday. But while the refreshing summer libations were enough of an excuse to celebrate, it was the launch of Emmy award-winning costumer designer Janie Bryant’s collaboration with Black Halo that guests were truly in attendance for.

Known for dressing the cast of Mad Men in their spot-on ‘50s frocks, the fashion insider (above, left) has also worked on HBO’s Deadwood and is currently piecing together the ensembles for Eva Longoria’s upcoming NBC show, Hot & Bothered. Providing a wardrobe for leading ladies and gentleman may be the type of work she's accustomed to, but now Bryant has teamed up with Black Halo's founder, Laurel Berman (above, right), for a collection of 25 very feminine pieces, including dresses, jumpsuits, jackets, and trench coats.

In celebration of the line, actress Garcelle Beauvais (above) rocked a figure-fitting royal blue jumpsuit from the line at the party, while Boardwalk Empire's Meg Chambers Steedle (below) wore a black floral number that accentuated her curves. As for how the collaboration came into being, Bryant says in a release, “I’ve been a huge fan of Black Halo since first wearing the brand years ago." And the label's California roots also came into play. “I’m ... very hands-on and want to be able to see samples immediately because I’m used to that process as a costume designer and for this reason, I loved working with a local brand.”

The Janie Bryant for Black Halo collection, which ranges in price from $300 to $500, is now available on blackhalo.com—see more of the designs below.

