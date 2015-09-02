Janet Jackson Kicks Off Her World Tour with a Bang in Vancouver

It's been four years since Janet Jackson took the stage for a tour, but if the first concert of her Unbreakable World Tour is any indication, it was totally worth the wait. The singer kicked off her concert series in Vancouver on Monday, and it's everything her fans could've hoped for. And, according to the New York Times, it's a new, much more demure era for Jackson.

Gone are he risqué ensembles and sexy whispers. In their place, the singer has opted for a completely covered up look that mirrors that of her backup dancers and a Motown-inspired ballad for the finale. Jackson sang three previously unreleased songs from Unbreakable at the concert, including "No Sleeep," the first single off the album. If we weren't excited enough to pick up Unbreakable, her first studio album in seven years, her tour has definitely done the trick. Head over to ticketmaster.com for tickets, plus see how Jackson has transformed through the years now in our gallery.

