Janet Jackson Crowned the "Ultimate Icon" at the 2015 BET Awards

Devoted hip-hop and R&B followers witnessed musical history last night when Janet Jackson was awarded the network’s first-ever Ultimate Icon: Music Dance Visual award at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Naturally, BET bestowed the honor to Jackson after Tinashe, Jason Derulo, and Ciara had taken the stage to shake it to some of the diva’s most celebrated hits in a tribute. The stars channeled the legendary performer’s visually stunning, aggressive, and in-control moves to tracks like “Pleasure Principle,” “All For You,” and “Rhythm Nation.” Watch it here:

The 49-year-old singer, who just released the first track from her new album, “No Sleep,” looked younger than ever when she accepted the award wearing a white, sporty jumpsuit with oversize tailoring and zippers details. “I’m so grateful for the support you’ve always given me, to my beautiful father and my beautiful mother,” she said as she addressed the audience.

And while Ms. Jackson’s speech was by far the highlight, the ceremony's fashions were not overshadowed—bling, white, and gold were just a few of the night's themes. Ciara hit the red carpet in a shimmery, cleavage-baring Wes Gordon number while Jidenna sported a cane and a retro seersucker suit, which he designed (“most of the pocket squares, ties and suits [I wear] are designed by a social club I co-founded called Fear and Fancy,” he told InStyle.)

Fabolous, meanwhile, went high-end casual, saying, “I’m wearing Balmain, Balenciaga … I’m kind of fashionably all over the place but it works.” As for the stars rocking the white and gold trend, Amber Rose and her BFF Blac Chyna walked down the carpet hand in hand in matching suits, Tracee Ellis Ross kept it simple in a white dress and gold accessories, and singer Bobby Valentino took the trend to a not so fabulous level in a tight, V-neck top and gold boots.

In addition to the fashion, there were a couple of surprises like Karrueche Tran’s platinum blonde hair debut, Albino model Shaun Ross arriving on a CyBoard, and “Watch Me” rapper Silento stopping to do his ‘whip, Nae Nae’ dance. A perfect rhythm, and fashion, nation indeed.

PHOTOS: 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals