Janet Jackson's Beauty Must-Have Is Under $10 at CVS

Isabel Jones
Sep 05, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

American icon (and InStyle cover star) Janet Jackson is no stranger to the many beauty fads of the past few decades — in fact, she’s tried most of them.

Jackson, 52, whose nipple piercing was put on display for millions at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, is now certifiably piercing-free. During her body jewelry heyday, the singer had her nipple, septum, and Librium pierced, as well as, uh, a few other things, like … “I can’t say that … ” Jackson mutters coyly, laughing in the video at top.

“I don’t want to ruin the feeling. I’ve pierced it once before and I’m afraid to pierce it again, but I’d like to have it again," she continues. "You have to be very careful, ‘cause it could actually cut the feeling completely off and you have no feeling whatsoever.”

On a less risqué note, Janet’s beauty must-have is surprisingly easy to come by. You can find it for under $10 at your local drug store. Perhaps enriched by its sentimental value, Jackson says Castile soap has been used in her family for generations. She credits the cleanser for her age-defying skin — that and her DNA, of course.

What does beauty mean to me? It means everything. I mean...It's more about inner beauty than anything. I wouldn't call it. Well, it wasn't crazy to me, cuz I still like it. Even though I don't have any piercings anymore. I miss some. You're piercing-free? Yeah, but I pierced my septum, nipples. My librium was pierced. [LAUGH] What else was pierced? I've had a few things. [MUSIC] To be quite hon, no, I can't say that. I don't want to ruin the feeling. I've pierced it once before. And I'm afraid to pierce it again. But I'd like to have it again. You have to be very careful, cuz it could actually. Yeah. Cut the feeling. Feeling completely off, and you have no feeling whatsoever. [MUSIC] I would say castile soap. It's been in my family for generations. My mother used it. My grandmother used it. I think I think at some point my at one point my great grandmother used it. I believe so, yes. A lot of my family members used it. I did, for sure. I think it's in my DNA. Right. I really do. That and castle soap. [LAUGH] That's the only thing. I think it's in my DNA, I really do. [MUSIC] Hair hat. My hair hat. I have a lot of hair hats. Cuz it's easy! I love this one cuz it's honestly, because it's very easy to put on and take off. I think my favorite is, I would say Scream. Stop pressuring me! Stop pressuring me! Make me wanna scream. You know what, it is, I have to say, very relaxing Very relaxing for me to get my hair done and my makeup done. That is the truth. So I wind up falling asleep most of the time. But I don't like the whole process of getting prepared to go out to an awards show or an evening out where you have to get all dolled up. I don't like it. I like at the end. How you look, you look nice. Right. But then I can't wait to take it off and get in bed. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

