Janelle Monáe Brings Down the House at MOCA's Star-Studded Annual Gala

It was a star-studded affair at the L.A. Museum of Contemporary Art's Annual Gala on Saturday night, which boasted guests including Dita Von Teese, Marisa Tomei, Patricia Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Britt Robertson, and more. Presented by Louis Vuitton, the evening kicked off with a viewing of the new exhibition William Pope.L: Trinket, followed by a formal dinner with an energetic performance by Janelle Monáe.

"It’s a surprise. But it's going to be art. It’s going to fun," Monae told InStyle of her set before the event. "I came to bring the fun and the energy. I love what I do so much. The room is eclectic, fashion forward, artistic, and warm—It’s going to be a bunch of fun."

But Monae wasn't the only one who was excited about the evening: "Catching up with people that I know that are big supporters of the museum will be the highlight for me," Von Teese said. "And the performances, of course, and seeing the exhibit most importantly."

See some of the event's best red carpet looks below.

Marisa Tomei in Valentino:

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Dita Von Teese in Zuhair Murad:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Britt Robertson in Louis Vuitton:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

—With Reporting by Brianna Deutsch