Janelle Monáe's Custom Shoes by George Esquivel

Janelle Monáe canceled her performance in an Australian music festival to sing at tonight’s Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Contemporary R&B Album. And not only did we love her performance with B.o.B and Bruno Mars on stage, we also adored her look. Partly responsible is shoe designer George Esquivel, who handmade Monáe’s black and white footwear for the singer-songwriter and her 20 band members. “Janelle needs a very specific shoe, because she dances,” Esquivel told InStyle. “She needs a very flexible shoe that’s also very durable.” The Oxford style is essentially the same as those worn in Monáe’s video for “Tightrope,” only with reverse black-and-white details. Esquivel, who has also designed for No Doubt and The Killers, said he loved Monáe’s performance. “Just to be able to see her jumping around [on stage] in my shoes—that’s so neat!” he said. “I’m so happy to be a part of it.” Check out Monáe's "Tightrope" video after the jump!

[vodpod id=Video.4241282&w=640&h=385&fv=]