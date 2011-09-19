Jane Lynch’s Emmys Jewelry: Worth Over $700,000!

Did Jane Lynch dazzle at the 2011 Emmys? Her jewelry sure did! That’s because New York jewelry shop Doyle & Doyle accessorized the actress in over $700,000 worth of antique and estate baubles. “We selected pieces that we knew would speak to Jane,” says Pamela Doyle, who co-owns the store with sister Elizabeth and flew to Los Angeles to work with Lynch for the big night. “Our inspiration was Greta Garbo, since she is Jane’s favorite actress. We focused on jewelry we felt Greta herself would have loved.” Click through the gallery for a closer look at Lynch’s luxurious gems.

