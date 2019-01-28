Jane Fonda Walked the SAG Awards Red Carpet for the First Time in Over 20 Years

Jane Fonda has been nominated for four SAG Awards since 2014, but this is the first year she’s actually been to the show as a nominee.

The Grace and Frankie star last graced the carpet of the actor-centric awards show in 1998 alongside then-husband Ted Turner. It being the late ‘90s and all, Fonda rocked a patterned top with a black velvet blazer and a matching pair of high-waist pants.

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

This year, the Oscar-winner kept her style contemporary once more, opting for a scalloped red sequined Valentino gown with bell sleeves and a set of gold Sarah Flint pumps. Fonda wore her blonde locks in springy curls and accessorized with a set of diamond Gismondi1754 chandelier earrings and a ~casual~ $3 million tear-shaped diamond ring.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We desperately hope Jane won’t wait another 21 years to grace the SAG Awards with her presence, but at least we know she’ll be keeping it 100 (and at around the same age, too!).