Off-Screen BFFs Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Shine at the Season 2 Premiere of Grace and Frankie

Following the success of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie season one, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunited again for season two, with the former Nine to Five co-stars gushing about each other and the comedic show as they hit the red carpet premiere Sunday evening.

“It’s a great experience and a great honor to be able to go to work with [Lily] every day,” Fonda, who stunned in a Juan Carlos Obando off-white long-sleeve top with shoulder cut-outs, paired with high-waisted trousers, told InStyle at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

Tomlin echoed those sentiments, dishing on how much working on the show together means to them both. “Just getting a series at this point in our lives, it’s really great.” The 76-year-old actress said, adding, “We’ve been wanting to do something about women of our age, and all the stuff that they are confronted with. The discounting, the sloughing off. Everything that women in their 70s go through, and before that too, somewhat. So, we were very gratified.”

Grace and Frankie centers on the relationships between two older women, Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin), and their ex-husbands, Sol (Sam Waterston) and Robert (Martin Sheen) who left them for each other. As far as what’s in store for season two, which hits Netflix on Friday, Fonda said, “Grace and Frankie, I think, come to like each other more. Even though they’re very, very different and they have fights, they come to realize that they need each other, and that they have each other’s backs.”

Like Tomlin and Fonda, the 78-year-old iconic actress’s onscreen daughters, Brooklyn Decker (above) and June Diane Raphael (below), fawned over their experiences on the show, with Decker telling us it’s “incredible” to have Fonda play her mom. “She’s always dropping little nuggets of wisdom as we shoot, and she doesn’t even mean to, she just is that person,” Decker, who showed off her toned figure in a blue Victoria Beckham dress, told us. “She just lives the most incredible life.”

Pregnant Raphael, who rocked a baby bump-hugging Alexander Wang dress, was wowed by Fonda’s outfit at the premiere, saying, “Shoulders are cut out. It’s on. It’s on tonight. It’s never not on. It’s amazing.” She added with a smile, “Being in the same genetic family as her, and I know obviously it’s casting or whatever, but it’s really a high praise for me, and a really big compliment to think I could ever be her daughter. So, I’m taking it as such.”

As the screening wrapped up, the cast and guests headed to Church Key restaurant for the after party, with attendees munching on pork belly kabobs, chicken biscuits, spicy tuna on crispy rice and more, and sipping wine, Champagne and the restaurant’s signature cocktails.

Tomlin and Fonda sat next to each other in a booth at the low-key affair, with Fonda sipping a martini as they chatted with smiles, celebrating a successful premiere night and, no doubt, their longtime friendship.