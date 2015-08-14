Jane Fonda, Lady Gaga, and More Shine at the HFPA Annual Grants Banquet

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet last night was a joyous affair not only because of the $2.1 million donated by the HFPA to various causes, but also thanks to some unexpected comedic moments from the show’s presenters. Lady Gaga (below), in a floor-length white gown, admitted to a hilarious snafu after hearing Jamie Lee Curtis say her name. “I snarfed an olive into my nose and there’s still a teeny, tiny piece in there,” the songstress said to roars from the audience.

Instagram/ladygaga

The guests had barely collected themselves from the singer’s one-liner when Jane Fonda found herself stranded on stage, after presenting Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt (below, center) who, for the next two minutes, were nowhere to be found. “Benicio—you look in his eyes and think. ‘really interesting, but maybe not so reliable,' but Emily Blunt, you’d think she would be OK,” joked the Grace and Frankie star, ad-libbing like a pro. When Del Toro and Blunt, in Michael Kors, finally made it on stage, neither one appeared to be able to read the teleprompter; however, they turned in such a performance that both Jon Hamm and Jake Gyllenhaal gave them standing ovations.

RELATED: Watch Jane Fonda Hilariously Reveal "True Facts of Truth"

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (3)

Halle Berry (above, left) looked stunning in a Noam Hanoch dress and joked that she needed a pair of specs to see what was written for her, telling the audience, “I’m turning 49 tomorrow!” John Krasinski and Sarah Silverman (above, right) mimed their speech while honoring a silent film festival and Joe Manganiello revealed that he indeed had made out with fellow presenter Sophia Bush on One Tree Hill. “Just don’t tell my Colombian fiancée [Sofia Vergara]—they’ll never find the bodies,“ he quipped.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nick Jonas took to the stage for a memorable performance of "What a Wonderful World," but the true reason for all the merriment was the record handout to nonprofit entertainment-related groups by the organization that puts on the Golden Globes. “My whole life has changed because of my access to arts education,” Bush, in Smythe, told InStyle. “I was planning on going to medical school, and then I did a play. And realized I wanted to tell stories. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the fact that I had that opportunity, so I want to make sure that other kids have the opportunity to follow their dreams and find out how their voices are powerful.”

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Emily Blunt's Feathered Eyebrows