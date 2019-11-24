Why Jane Fonda Is Doing Her Best Not to Get Arrested Five Times

Week after week, Jane Fonda is holding her post in Washington, D.C., in hopes that representatives will take action to counter climate change. It's part of Fire Drill Fridays and Fonda — along with plenty of famous friends — have been getting arrested at the demonstrations. However, TMZ notes that as her arrests stack up, Fonda is being more conscious of her actions, because if she racks up five total arrests, she could face more serious jail time.

This week, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, and Amber Valletta were arrested at Fire Drill Fridays at the Supreme Court Building. It was the first arrest for Lane and Valetta and the second for Perabo, who has been joining Fonda more and more often. Manny Jacinto, star of The Good Place, was also in attendance, though he was not apprehended. While Fonda has been involved with the arrests in the past, this is the third week in a row where she was not arrested. Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, and Catherine Keener have all been arrested in the past month.

Image zoom Mark Wilson/Getty Images

RELATED: Jane Fonda Revealed Something Very Surprising About Her Red Protest Coat

"I have to be careful not to get to a point where they're going to keep me for 90 days because I have to begin preparing for Grace & Frankie in January," she told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "So I'm not going to get arrested every time. They give you three warnings and so I will step away at the third warning."

Fire Drill Fridays leaders told TMZ that they're making sure that Fonda avoids a fifth arrest — her next one would be No. 5 — because not only do they need her to be the face of their efforts, she could fave more serious jail time if she gets arrested again. The D.C. Attorney General's office has not pressed charges for Fonda's previous four arrests.

When President Trump was elected, Fonda told CNN that she wanted to take action and make sure that her famous friends brought the issue of climate change to the forefront of public discourse. She said that she spoke to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well as enlist pals such as Pamela Anderson to get the president's attention.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Was Just Arrested for Civil Disobedience

"He's a petroleum president," Fonda said of Donald Trump. "They are so in bed with the fossil fuel industry that there's nothing that even Pamela Anderson could get out of Donald Trump."

President Trump did acknowledge Fonda's protests, though he brushed them off as nothing more than a stunt.

"They arrested Jane Fonda, nothing changes. I remember 30, 40 years ago they arrested her," he said. "She always has the handcuffs on, oh man. She’s waving to everybody with the handcuffs."