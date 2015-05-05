Reunited: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Laugh It Up on TODAY

It's been 35 years since Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starred side-by-side in the movie 9 to 5, but the two are teaming up yet again for the new Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie--and this morning on Today they shared a few laughs as only old friends can do.

In their new series, Fonda and Tomlin play onetime rivals who bond when their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) leave them after falling in love with each other. Life's vagaries have influenced the actresses' off-screen lives as well. "I've changed the most," Tomlin told Matt Lauer when asked how they've evolved since their first collaboration decades back. "No, I don't think so. You're just the same as you were. I'm three husbands later," joked Fonda. Ultimately, though, neither has many regrets about how life has played out. Says Fonda, "I don't think in terms of do-overs. I just think about going forward better."

