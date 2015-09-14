Jane Birkin Halts Request to Have Her Name Removed from the Hermès Croc Birkin Bag

Jane Birkin surprised the fashion world when she requested to have her name removed from the crocodile version of the Hermès Birkin bag back in July, after PETA reported animal cruelty conditions involved in its making. At the time, it seemed as though the luxe version of the bag might lose its iconic name. But thankfully, Hermès was able to prove to Birkin that it does, in fact, implement the best practices during production of their products.

"Following the heartfelt emotion expressed by Jane Birkin and her request for explanation, Hermès in agreement with her reiterates its firm commitment in the ethical treatment of crocodiles in its partner farms," the brand said in a statement.

At "a crocodile farm in Texas, an isolated irregularity was identified in the slaughter process," Hermès added. "This incident led to a warning on our part regarding the neglect of our prescribed recommended procedures. An audit carried out in July 2015 showed that all practices on the site are compliant. Any further irregularity will lead to Hermès immediately ceasing relations with this farm."

RELATED: The Apple Watch Is Getting a Whole Lot Chicer Thanks to Hermès

"Hermès reasserts its commitment to implement best practice in the farming of crocodiles, working with professional crocodile farmers and their attached local communities. This is in strictest compliance with international regulations," the company said, and confirmed that "Jane Birkin has advised us that she is satisfied by the measures taken by Hermès.​"

Since its inception in the '80s, the Birkin bag has become a status symbol. And it just wouldn't be the same without the "Birkin" moniker—so we're glad to hear that animals are being treated ethically and that its namesake is back on board.

RELATED: 6 Investment Pieces Worth Every Penny