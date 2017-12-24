Jamie Lynn Spears Is Pregnant With Her Second Child!
This is the Christmas present we didn't know we needed. This morning, Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram that she and hubby Jamie Watson are expecting their second child!
The 26-year-old actress and singer has a 9-year-old daughter, Maddie, from a previous relationship, and now her family is getting a new addition in what she called a "big milestone." Spears shared the happy news with an adorable family 'gram—the post features herself, Watson and Maddie all holding hands, and yes, the bump is on full display!
Under the picture, Spears wrote, "Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister."
"2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist," Spears continued in the lengthy caption. "During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon."
Read the full post here:
Congrats to the happy family—we can't wait to see more maternity looks from Spears in 2018!