Jamie-Lynn Sigler's New Blunt Bangs!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler just added blunt bangs to her ‘do, and debuted the look during New York Fashion Week. “I’m even still getting used to it!” the actress told InStyle.com at the Tracy Reese fashion show. Sigler was inspired to get the fringe for an upcoming movie role, and went in for the cut a few days ago. “I needed a more serious look for the part, so we went dark with bangs.” But she doesn’t want to keep this look forever: “As soon as the bangs start growing, I’ll start blowing them to the side,” she explained. “I’m just going to have to live with them for a little while.” For more dramatic hair makeovers, click through the gallery.

— Lindzi Scharf