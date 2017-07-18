Jamie-Lynn Sigler Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler has some big news! The actress and her baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra are expecting their second child together.

Sigler, 36, and Dykstra, 28, have been keeping their exciting secret under wraps for about two months now. According to the former HBO star’s latest Instagram post, she learned she was pregnant on Mother’s Day of all days!

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes," she wrote in the caption to a photo of herself lying down next to five pregnancy tests all reading “pregnant.”

"We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months ❤,” Sigler continued.

This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤ #clearbluepartner A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

The actress’s second child will join her and Dykstra’s 3-year-old son, Beau, in their growing family.

RELATED: Pregnant Celebrities: Who’s Due Next?

Congratulations, Jamie-Lynn!