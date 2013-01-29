Jamie-Lynn Sigler Is Engaged! See Her Ring Here

Meghan Blalock
Jan 29, 2013

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is engaged! The 31-year-old actress said "yes" when boyfriend of one year and Washington Nationals baseball player Cutter Dykstra popped the question on January 28. Sigler shared a photo on her Instagram of the two love birds looking very excited and, of course, flashing her new left-hand rock, with the caption: "So this just happened...." Congratulations to the pair!

